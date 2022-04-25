Ousted ‘American Gigolo’ Showrunner David Hollander No Longer an Executive Producer on CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’

David Hollander will no longer be an executive producer on the CBS comedy series “How We Roll,” Variety has confirmed with sources.

The news comes shortly after it was reported that Hollander had been let go from his role as showrunner on the upcoming Showtime series “American Gigolo” following a misconduct investigation.

Production has already wrapped on Season 1 of “How We Roll” and the show is awaiting word on a second season pick up. Should it return, Hollander will no longer be credited as an executive producer.

Reps for CBS and CBS Studios declined to comment.

Hollander had a longstanding relationship with Showtime, as he previously worked as showrunner and executive producer on the hit Showtime series “Ray Donovan.” That show ran for seven seasons and recently concluded with a feature length finale. Questions arose in the wake of Hollander’s exit from “American Gigolo” if he would continue on with “How We Roll” given that Showtime, CBS, and “American Gigolo” producer Paramount Television Studios all fall under the same corporate umbrella.

“How We Roll” debuted at midseason for CBS. It is based on the real life of Tom Smallwood, an autoworker who got laid off only to pursue his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Pete Holmes stars in the series as Tom, along with Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells. Mark Gross created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brian D’Arcy James also works as an executive producer on the show. It airs Thursday nights on CBS.