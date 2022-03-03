‘American Crime Story,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Pose’ Past and Future Seasons to Stream on Hulu

All past and future seasons of the Ryan Murphy shows “American Crime Story” and “American Horror Story,” as well as all three seasons of “Pose,” will soon be available to stream on Hulu.

While all 10 past seasons of “American Horror Story” are currently available on Hulu, both “American Crime Story” and “Pose” had previously only been available on Netflix due to a deal between Netflix and 20th Television.

All three seasons of both “American Crime Story” and “Pose” will become available on Hulu on March 7, while all future seasons of both “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story” will then stream exclusively on Hulu after their linear premieres on FX.

“American Horror Story” has been renewed through Season 13 at FX, with Season 11 due to debut this fall. “Pose” ended its critically-acclaimed three-season run in 2021, and the most recent season of “American Crime Story” also aired in 2021.

The move comes after much confusion arose around the fact that the highly-anticipated “Impeachment” season of “American Crime Story” was not available on Hulu after its linear premiere on FX like nearly all of the network’s other current shows. It also comes amid speculation that Murphy will return to his former home at 20th TV once his current overall deal with Netflix expires.

The collection of the three shows, totaling 168 episodes, has earned 165 Emmy nominations with 42 wins.

The three seasons of “American Crime Story” to date have focused on the O. J. Simpson murder trial, the murder of Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan and the impeachment of U.S. President Bill Clinton due to the events surrounding his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The “American Story” franchise is due to continue for years to come at FX and Hulu. It was announced in August 2021 that the new shows “American Love Story” and “American Sports Story” are both in the works, with the former to focus on John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The latter is about former NFL player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez. At that time, it was also announced that a new season of “American Crime Story” about Studio 54 is also in development.