AMC Networks Names Len Fogge Marketing President; Miquel Penella to Oversee AMC International

10Len Fogge has been named president of marketing at AMC Networks. Additionally, streaming services president Miquel Penella is taking on an expanded role and will now oversee the company’s global division, AMC Networks International. Fogge and Penella both report to interim CEO Matt Blank.

Fogge will lead global marketing and brand strategy including performance marketing, creative and social for AMC Networks’ domestic and international brands, which include streamers AMC+, Acorn TV, Allblk, Shudder, Sundance Now and Hidive as well as AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv.

Fogge joins AMC Networks after serving as a marketing consultant for the company for the past several months, in which he oversaw the debut of “Better Call Saul” Season 6. He has previously held the positions of president of marketing and digital for NBC Entertainment, executive vice president of creating marketing, research and digital at Showtime Networks and president of Grey Entertainment.

Penella currently leads AMC Networks’ streaming business and will now add oversight of AMC Networks International, which reaches subscribers in more than 125 countries.

Before joining AMC Networks, Penella was the CEO of RLJ Entertainment, where he built Acorn TV and UMC (now ALLBLK). Before that, he served as COO and director of RLJE as well as CEO of Acorn Media Group, which was acquired by RLJE in 2012. Additionally, he worked as vice president of customer marketing at Time-Life.

AMC Networks’ streaming portfolio recently reached 9.5 million subscribers. Among the company’s current projects are the final season of “Better Call Saul”; the upcoming George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford-produced noir thriller “Dark Winds”; the final season of “The Walking Dead”; and new spin-off “Tales of the Walking Dead.”

“As we advance our differentiated targeted streaming strategy and continue our legacy of curating and showcasing excellent premium content, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Len and Miquel in these key roles,” said Blank. “I had the benefit of working with Len for many years at Showtime and there’s no one better when it comes to elevating brands and putting the customer experience first. Under Miquel, our streaming business has flourished, and with this new expanded role our international and streaming operations will be more closely aligned, enabling us to accelerate our growth.”