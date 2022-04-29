Former AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan’s 2021 Pay Rises 30% to $15 Million

Former AMC Networks chief Josh Sapan’s compensation for 2021, his final year as CEO of the company, rose 30% over the previous year to $15.3 million.

According to a proxy statement filed with the SEC Friday, Sapan’s total pay from the company for 2021 was $15.3 million compared to the $11.8 million he received in 2020 and the $20.2 million he was paid in 2019.

Sapan’s successor, AMC Networks interim CEO Matthew Blank, was paid $6.97 million for the year. Blank joined AMC Networks in his new role in September just as Sapan stepped down.

Blank’s base salary for 2021 was $630,136, while Sapan’s was $2 million. Blank received $4.5 million in stock awards and $1.7 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Sapan was paid $7.8 million in stock awards and $5.3 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

AMC Networks chief operating officer and chief financial officer Christina Spade’s total pay for 2021 was $7 million, with a base salary that was increased from $1.15 million to $1.25 million as of Nov. 19, when she also took on the COO role. Spade got $2.9 million in stock awards and $2.9 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation for the year.

Ed Carroll, who was COO of AMC Networks until resigning last October, received a total-year 2021 compensation of $8.2 million, up from the $6.7 million he was paid in 2020. His base salary was $1.7 million, with stock awards of $2.4 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $4 million.

AMC Networks executive vice president and general counsel James Gallagher’s compensation for 2021 was $3.6 million. Executive vice president and chief accounting officer Michael J. Sherin’s pay was $781,769. Former interim chief financial officer Donna Coleman received $808,955.