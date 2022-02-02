Jennifer Caserta Exits AMC Networks as Aisha Thomas-Petit Is Upped to Chief People and Diversity Officer

Jennifer Caserta is exiting AMC Networks after nearly two decades at the company, most recently as its chief transformation and people officer. As Caserta departs, Aisha Thomas-Petit has been named chief people and diversity officer at the company.

Caserta had served as chief transformation/people officer since 2018; prior to that, she spent 14 years at IFC TV, including as president and GM. Thomas-Petit, who joined the company in late 2020 as AMC Networks’ first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, will now lead the company’s people and culture strategy, including global talent acquisition, leadership development and compensation and benefits, in addition to continuing to oversee the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategic priorities.

Thomas-Petit will continue to report to AMC Networks interim CEO Matt Blank, who announced the changes on Wednesday.

“Aisha is a strategic, visionary leader and critical member of our executive leadership team who’s brought enormous talent and personal passion to cultivating and advancing the company’s commitment to DEI within our workforce, as well as behind the screen and on camera,” Blank said. “Joining our people and culture practices with DEI, and with Aisha at the helm, will allow the company to bring a focused, unified approach to these two critical parts of our business. I look forward to Aisha bringing her deep background in each of these areas to foster a culture that attracts and retains the industry’s best leaders and storytellers, as we continue to transform our company and build our streaming future.”

Caserta first joined AMC Networks in 2004; at IFC TV, she helped transform the independent film network into an advertiser-supported destination for comedy, with series including “Portlandia,” “Brockmire” and “Documentary Now!.”

“I want to thank the company for giving me so many opportunities to make an impact on the business during what has been a nearly two-decades long run, ” said Caserta. “Whether it was turning IFC TV into a renowned comedy brand or revitalizing our people practices while navigating transformational change, it’s been a privilege — and also a lot of fun. I’ve been able to work with so many talented people at AMC Networks, which has always been a special kind of company. In passing the baton to Aisha and focusing on my own next step, I wish her well and know the company will have more great success to come.”

Caserta did not yet reveal her next plans; prior to IFC, Caserta was exec VP/GM of Fuse; she also worked at Court TV, Oxygen Media, Food Network and Westwood One. In a statement, Blank lauded her as “a versatile executive, who went from an operating role successfully running IFC TV to overseeing our global HR function and enriching our culture and the employee experience. She’s been a valuable asset to me and the senior leadership team, including navigating the organization through what has been a particularly challenging period in the face of the pandemic. As Jen moves forward into a new chapter, we’re hugely grateful for her leadership and all she’s contributed during her many years with the company.”

As for Thomas-Petit, as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, she established three key DEI areas of focus for the company centered on talent and workplace culture; content and programming; and building a socially responsible and inclusive brand. Since then, AMC Networks has launched an internal mentorship collective program and partnered with Mentorship Matters to match underrepresented writers with industry leaders; expanded its employee resource groups; partnered with Endeavor Content and Color of Change to adopt and drive utilization of the Inclusion Rider to increase diverse representation on sets; and more.

“Uniting our people and DEI functions presents a powerful opportunity to accelerate our ability to grow our business and remain competitive,” Thomas-Petit said. “I look forward to impacting the company culture on a broader scale through our employees and work environment, in addition to continuing to impact who and what appears on our screens, in support of AMC Networks’ commitment to telling entertaining stories that reflect the full human experience.”

Thomas-Petit joined AMC Networks from ADP, where she was chief diversity, inclusion & corporate social responsibility officer. She also held posititons at Barclays Capital and JP Morgan Chase.