AMC Networks’ ‘Avenue’ Will Help Advertisers Reach Underserved Audiences

AMC Networks will unveil a new ad-sales initiative called “Avenue” aimed at helping advertisers reach diverse audiences more effectively and more frequently.

Slated to be unveiled at a virtual “upfront” event on Thursday, “Avenue” aims to give advertisers more resources to reach different audiences and new events that will make that outreach possible throughout the calendar year, says Kim Kelleher, , president of commercial revenue and partnerships for AMC Networks, in a recent interview.

“We are part of this greater industry that’s really striving to be more representative, and more authentic in that representation,” says Kelleher. “What we have done is organized our audiences, our data tools, and our creators in a way that can more easily be tapped by our advertising and marketing partners.” “Avenue” will initially focus on five key groups: women, Black audiences, LBGTQ+, Asian-American Pacific Islanders) and Hispanic/Latinx.

AMC is the latest in a series of media and advertising entities unveiling new business efforts aimed at fueling exposure to audiences of color and consumers who have not historically been well represented in the media industry.

AMC is working with producers and creators from both in front of and behind the camera that will help ad partners create content for specific groups, says Kim Granito, executive vice president of integrated marketing.

As part of its effort, AMC is expanding “Can We Talk About This?,” a discussion series launched a year ago to create conversations and put context around difficult content, into a full series that will be produced as part of the “Avenue” initiative.

Hosted by Jordan Carlos, “Can We Talk About This?” will become a long-form series featuring talent, creators and cultural influencers coming together to dissect meaningful topics through the lens of entertainment. Each new episode of the series will coincide with a cultural milestone around inclusion and representation.