AMC Networks Offers Addressable Ad Slots in Original Programs on AMC, WeTV

AMC Networks says it plans to sell three addressable ad slots in each linear hour of original programs on its flagship cable network as well as WeTV, the latest expansion of technology that allows advertisers to hone their pitches to radiational mass TV audiences.

The spots are slated to run on Comcast, Charter and Cox cable systems and have the potential to reach 35 million U.S. homes. Amazon has already agreed to purchase some of the inventory as part of a year-long relationship across multiple programs. AMC will work with data company 605 to track and measure results as the campaign progresses.

“The power and value of addressable advertising on television is something programmers, cable companies and marketers have been talking about for more than a decade,” says Evan. Now, it’s no longer a target or an aspiration, it’s here and we’ve figured out how to offer addressable slots across all of original programming,” said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital partnerships for AMC Networks, via email.

More TV networks are trying to harness addressable technology that allows them to beam different ads to different households, all in the same “slot” in a commercial break.

Horizon, the independent media-investment company, said Tuesday it planned ito deploy addressable ads in national linear inventory on networks owned by A+E Networks and Fox Corp. that appear in households that subscribe to Dish, SlingTV and DirecTV and on other networks and distribution systems. Horizon is working with Adcuratio, an ad-tech company that helps create the addressable modules and has already started work with ViacomCBS. AMC Networks last year began working with Omnicom Media Group and Volkswagen to run addressable campaigns on its flagship cable network during national commercial time.

AMC Networks has been testing technology over the past two years, says the executive, and is working to “meet an internal goal of becoming 100% addressable.” The company believes a spate of new original shows will help boost viewership, as its new slate includes the final seasons of “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” a long with the debut of Anne Rice’s “Interview with the Vampire.” Other new originals set to launch include “61st Street,” “Dark Winds,” “Moonhaven,” “Tales of the Walking Dead,” and “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.”