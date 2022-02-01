AMC Greenlights Drama Series ‘Demascus,’ ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’

AMC has ordered two new original series — “Demascus” and “Invitation to a Bonfire.”

Both shows were developed under the network’s script to series model. Both shows hail from AMC Studios and have been given six-episode orders with an eye to debut them on AMC and AMC Plus in 2023.

“Demascus” is a half-hour series about life as an ordinary Black man in America today. It focuses on Demascus, a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

The series was created by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm. Kirk Moore serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions also executive produces, with Myki Bajaj of Gran Via producing.

“Invitation to a Bonfire” is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt. The series is described as a psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey. Inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov’s codependent marriage, the story revolves around Zoya, a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member — an enigmatic novelist — and his bewitching wife.

Rachel Caris Love created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Robin Schwartz and Kyle Lauren executive produce, with Carolyn Daucher producing.

“These are two unique, different and highly emotional series we can’t wait to share with viewers next year, both with compelling characters at the center driving the storytelling in distinct and very personal ways,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “’Demascus’ is a real and engaging exploration of being a Black man in America, with a rich and full character as our guide. ‘Bonfire’ gives us a world of love, loss, identity and complication that we know viewers will find themselves lost in.”

(Pictured, from left to right: Kirk Moore, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Rachel Caris Love)