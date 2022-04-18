AMC Releases Trailer for Noir Thriller Series ‘Dark Winds’ (TV News Roundup)

AMC released the trailer for its upcoming original series, “Dark Winds.” Based on the “Leaphorn & Chee” books by Tony Hillerman, the noir thriller premieres June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with its first two episodes and a new episode each Sunday thereafter.

“Dark Winds” takes place in 1971, on a secluded outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Ariz. The series follows Tribal Police Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) as he is overcome by a string of what seem to be completely unrelated crimes. But, as he gets closer to the truth, the more he is visited by the wounds of his past. His new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), joins him on the journey, and he, too, has scores to settle from his years on the reservation as a young man. The two men join forces in the battle against evil, themselves and their demons as they travel the path to salvation.

The show also stars Jessica Matten (“Burden of Truth”) as Bernadette Manuelito, Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”) as FBI special agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn and Rainn Wilson (“The Office”) as Devoted Dan, a religious car salesman.

“Dark Winds” is created and executive produced by Graham Roland, with Vince Calandra (“Sharp Objects”) as showrunner. Chris Eyre is the show’s director and an executive producer. Other executive producers include George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

“Navalny,” the Daniel Roher-directed documentary exploring the attempted assassination of Russian anti-corruption campaigner and former presidential candidate Alexey Navalny, will premiere on CNN in North America and via the CNN+ streaming service starting Sunday, April 24. The broadcast on CNN will air at 9 p.m. ET and will re-air at 11 p.m. ET on April 24. The broadcast will have limited commercial interruption. “Navalny” will premiere on CNN+ at 9 p.m. ET on April 24, with no commercials. The film follows the investigation into the assassination plot that nearly cost Navalny his life and includes reporting from investigative news organizations Bellingcat and CNN. It is presented by CNN Films and HBO Max in association with Fishbowl Films, RaeFilm Studios and Cottage M. Executive producers of the documentary include Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films and Maria Pevchikh of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Navalny” is produced by Odessa Rae of RaeFilm Studios, Diane Becker and Melanie Miller of Fishbowl Films, and Shane Boris of Cottage M. Langdon Page and Maya Daisy Hawke lead the editorial team, and Christo Grozev is the executive director for Bellingcat.

CASTING

Cheryl Hines, Rachael Harris, Jasika Nicole and Zack Pearlman will guest star in the Season 2 premiere of “Fantasy Island,” Fox announced Monday. A sequel to the original 1977 series, “Fantasy Island” stars Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, the host of the titular island that allows the guests to fulfill their wildest dreams. Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez also star. In the Season 2 premiere, Hines and Harris will play the main guests of the episode, two best friends who desire to impress everyone at their 30th high school reunion. The episode will premiere on Fox May 31. Hines is represented by ICM Partners and Principal Entertainment, Harris is represented by ICM, Rise Management and Rick Genow at GGSS&C, Nicole is represented by Michael Eisenstadt at AEFH Talent, Essay Management, and Katz Public Relations and Pearlman is represented by Untitled Entertainment.

LATE NIGHT

Kaley Cuoco, Giancarlo Esposito and musical guest Orville Peck will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Monday, while Sam Rockwell, Pamela Adlon and musical guest Gang of Youths will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Julia Roberts and musical guest Wilco, while “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Jordan Klepper. Camila Cabello, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal and Toni Cornell will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”