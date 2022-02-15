‘The Amber Ruffin’ Show Returns Next Week; E! Announces Nikki Glaser Docuseries (TV News Roundup)

The second season of “The Amber Ruffin Show” will return with new episodes Feb. 25, Peacock announced Tuesday.

The critically acclaimed late-night variety series is hosted by comedian Amber Ruffin, who made history as the first Black woman to write for a late-night network TV show when she joined the writer’s room of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2014. Ruffin’s own show premiered in 2020, as one of the first originals for the Peacock streaming platform. Over the course of the first and second seasons for the show, Ruffin has used the show to cover breaking topics in the news cycle, including police brutality, Meghan Markle, violence against Asian Americans and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

“The Amber Ruffin Show” received a nomination for outstanding variety series writing at the 2021 Emmy awards. The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, and Ruffin executive produces alongside Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. The head writer for the show is Hagel, who leads a writers team that includes Ruffin, Corin Wells, Ian Morgan, Nnamdi Ngwe, Mike Poole, Patrick Rowland, Zackery Stephens, Michael Harriot, Erica Buddington and Jill Twiss. Tarik Davis serves as the announcer for the late-night show.

New episodes of “The Amber Ruffin Show” will premiere on Peacock every Friday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

RENEWALS

“La Frontera with Pati Jinich” has been renewed for a second season, PBS announced. The docuseries sees James Beard award-winning chef Jinich traveling along the U.S.-Mexico border, exploring food, society and culture. Season 2 is set to release in Spring 2023 and sees Jinich completing her border trek as she travels to New Mexico, Arizona and California.

GREENLIGHTS

A new E! docuseries about the life of comedian Nikki Glaser is set to premiere on May 1. “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” follows Glaser as she moves back to her hometown of St. Louis and finds support in her family, friends and even her ex-boyfriend. The half-hour reality sitcom will premiere with two back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. PT/ET. The series is produced by Evolution Media with executive producers Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy, Ailee O’Neill, Sarah Kane and Glaser.

DEALS

GAC Media has announced a four-picture deal with actress and singer Jessica Lowndes. Under the deal, Lowndes will star in, write, direct and executive produce for originals films for GAC Media’s channel GAC Family. The news follows her starring role in the GAC Family original film “Harmony From the Heart,” which she wrote and executive produced, and which premiered Feb. 12. Lowndes also executive produced and starred in “Autumn Romance,” the first GAC Family original movie, last year. Lowndes is best known for her starring role in the CW’s “90210,” as well as her performance in the Lifetime original movie “A Deadly Adoption.”

AWARDS

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) and Ross Butler (“13 Reasons Why,” “To All The Boys”) have been named the ambassadors for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. As ambassadors, the two will present during the SAG Awards and provide viewers with a look at the behind-the-scenes process of the ceremony. They will also participate in pre-show events, including a private dinner hosted by Campari at SAG awards executive chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant. The SAG Awards will be broadcast on TBS and TNT on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max.

PROGRAMMING

Ovation TV has partnered with with arts advocacy organization Be An #ArtsHero/Arts Workers United to create “The Green Room with Nadia Brown,” a five-part series that dives into the creative economy. Hosted by Broadway actor Nadia Brown (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”), “The Green Room” will tackle serious issues about arts and culture with humor, songs and animations. The series will include interviews with New Mexico Representative Leger Fernández, Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin, NIVA President Reverend Moose and more. “The Green Room” will premiere on Ovation TV on March 23 at 11 p.m. ET. Episodes will also be available in the “Art House” section of the Ovation Now app.

CASTING

Starz has announced that Morocco Omari (“Empire,” “21 Bridges”), Dominic Devore (“PlayStation Girl,” “Men at Work”) and Jordan M. Cox (“The Outsider,” “Ambitions”) will star as series regulars in Season 2 of “P-Valley” — as Big L, Duffy and Derrick, respectively. The series, which began Season 1 in July 2020, follows the stories of those who walk through the doors of a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. The returning cast includes Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, and Skyler Joy as Gidget. Psalms Salazar will also join the upcoming season as Whisper. “P-Valley” is based on Katori Hall’s play “Pussy Valley.” Hall serves as the series’ creator, showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also executive produces. Lionsgate Television produces “P-Valley” for Starz.

EXECUTIVES

Dorsey Pictures, A Red Arrow Studios company, has announced multiple executive promotions as well as a new partnership with Vital Artists Agency. Hayden Boal, who previously served as VP of development for Center Drive Media, has become VP of development at Dorsey Pictures. Matt Assmus has been elevated to senior vice president in production, Tameka Simmons was elevated to VP of finance, Lisa Stanley is now executive in charge of production and Talia Eaton has been added as development coordinator.

LATE NIGHT

Mark Wahlberg, Chloe Kim and Spoon will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, while John Oliver and Future Islands will guest on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Adam McKay and Rebecca Hall.