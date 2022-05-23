Amazon Orders Two Seasons of Animated Comedy ‘The Hospital’ With Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Keke Palmer Among Cast

Amazon has picked up the sci-fi animated comedy “The Hospital” for two seasons.

The series was originally reported as being in development at the streamer in early 2020. Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne are part of the voice cast and will also executive produce under their Animal Pictures banner. Keke Palmer, Greta Lee, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith will also voice characters on the show.

“The Hospital” hails from Cirocco Dunlap, whose past credits include “Russian Doll,” “Big Mouth,” and “Miracle Workers.” The show follows Sleech and Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy.

Additional cast members will be announced at a later date. Full character descriptions can be found below.

Dunlap serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “The Hospital.” Along with Rudolph and Lyonne, Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures will also executive produce. Shauna McGarry executive produces as well along with Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from animation studio Titmouse. Artist Robin Eisenberg, will co-produce and serve as production designer.

“Cirocco is a total original,” said Rudolph, Lyonne, and Renfrew Behrens. “Brilliant and wildly talented with an utterly singular voice and boundless imagination. She’s also ridiculously funny and finds the most unexpected ways to make you laugh while exploring complex existential questions! It has been a thrill to watch her nurture the seed of an idea and grow it into two seasons so beautifully.”

“Working with Animal Pictures, Amazon Studios, and Titmouse to create a show that prominently features unsexy alien sex has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Dunlap added.

Character Descriptions:

Keke Palmer (Alice, Hustlers, Nope) will voice-star as Dr. Klak, a brilliant, multi-eyed surgeon who spends her down time feeding her sentient plants, obsessively reviewing past failures, and watching hit show My Lover, My Clone with her best friend Dr. Sleech.

Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show) will voice-star as Dr. Sleech, a reckless, cocky surgeon whose main saving graces are her genius, her well-oiled lizard tail, and her unconditional love for her best friend Dr. Klak.

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, DC League of Super-Pets) will voice-star as Nurse Tup, a playful nihilist with chameleon flesh who thrives in the chaos of the Hospital. Nurse Tup expertly navigates every accidental apocalypse created by renegade doctors Sleech and Klak, and looks good doing it.

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, Big Mouth) will voice-star as Dr. Vlam, a robot intern who has been alive for at least 20,000 years. She’s had every career you can think of—king, thief, stay-at-home mom of 500—and is a true testament to hard work. All you need to succeed is roughly 850 years of free time.

Kieran Culkin (Succession) will voice-star as Dr. Plowp, a surgeon, an empath, and an adult experiencing puberty. He has a love-hate relationship with Sleech, constantly feels everyone’s feelings, and has four identical brothers with whom he shared an egg.

Sam Smith (Singer/songwriter – Spectre, Pitch Perfect 2) will voice-star as Dr. Azel, a galactically-renowned surgeon with ambiguous morals and six well-manicured feet.