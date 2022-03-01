Amazon Prime Video Launches $13 Million Film, TV Training Initiative in U.K.

Amazon Prime Video has launched a £10 million ($13 million) industry training initiative in the U.K.

Titled Prime Video Pathway, the initiative has been built into Prime’s U.K. original productions such as “The Devil’s Hour,” “The Rig” and “Mammals” with the aim of making the creative industries more accessible. The streamer has committed to spending over $13 million over three years on the scheme.

As part of the initiative, Prime Video will also partner with the U.K. National Film and Television School to deliver a craft and technical training academy program (as well as potential employment opportunities) to over 250 students over three years.

Among the roles students will be trained in are those in production, art department, locations, camera, sound and accounting. Those who graduate from the program will be supported by Prime Video and production heads of department into entering the industry professionally. The idea is eventually for the academy to offer 75 people a year the opportunity to apply for roles on Prime Video productions in the U.K.

In particular, Prime Video will also fund and co-program two courses that focus on guiding new diverse voices into the industry in the areas of directing and post-production.

Applications will open soon with applicants outside London especially encouraged. NFTS aims that at least 50% of participants will come from outside the capital.

“The U.K. is home to an extraordinary wealth of creative talent, and as our home-grown productions grow, we need to support a sustainable and diverse talent pool with world-class training, and a new creative generation for the industry,” said Dan Grabiner, head of U.K. Originals at Amazon Studios. “We are delighted to be committing £10 million towards that goal today, and thank the NFTS and colleagues across the TV and film industry for their support in helping us fulfil our ambitious goals. To those considering a career in the creative industries: we want to hear from you!”

NFTS director Jon Wardle added: “The NFTS is synonymous with developing the world’s best creative talent through our world class training. We are thrilled to work with Prime Video on this landmark collaboration, which will increase representation behind the camera and scale up the skills required by the many original productions coming down the track. A new generation will be offered life-changing opportunities to join the U.K.’s production juggernaut and we look forward to a raft of new trainees and students from across the country joining us for the exciting ride ahead!”

Minister for the Creative Industries, Julia Lopez, said: “The U.K.’s thriving film and TV industries offer fascinating job opportunities and it’s great to see this new initiative launch to help more young people from a variety of backgrounds get a foot in the door. I encourage all those with the passion and aptitude to unleash their creative talent and apply.”