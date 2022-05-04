Amazon Prime Video Announces Three New Reality Series Premiering This Summer (TV News Roundup)

Three new reality shows — “The One That Got Away,” “Forever Summer: Hamptons” and “Cosmic Love” — will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced today.

“We’re excited to introduce a new slate of addictive, entertaining reality programming that celebrates love and relationships in all forms,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Through past connections and astrology, ‘The One That Got Away’ and ‘Cosmic Love’ are dating shows that give audiences unique and fresh takes on finding the perfect match. ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ gives us a classic, dramatic reality show in an idyllic place with a cast that’s not afraid of confrontation.”

“The One That Got Away,” which will premiere all 10 episodes on June 24, is hosted by singer/songwriter Betty Who. The experimental dating series follows six single people in search for their soulmate. One by one, each of them will get the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections by entering through “The Portal.” It is produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73. Gabe Turner and Caroline Roseman serve as executive producers for Fulwell 73 alongside showrunner Elan Gale.

In the coming-of-age docusoap “Forever Summer: Hamptons”, a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds work at a seaside restaurant in the Hamptons. But, by night, the group takes on the town and explores love as they chase the perfect summer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Haymaker East, and it is executive produced by Lynne Spillman, Jessica Chesler and Morgan Miller along with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light for Haymaker East. All eight episodes will premiere on the streaming service in July.

Finally, “Cosmic Love” will follow four individuals as they attempt to find their perfect spouse through astrological matchmaking. The show takes place at a retreat run by the Astro Chamber, a mystical guide voiced by Cree Summer. Best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (“The AstroTwins”) will also guide the singles throughout the season. “Cosmic Love” is produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media. Jess Castro serves as showrunner and executive producer for the series alongside Michael Rourke for Hudsun Media, Hashim Williams, Nathan Coyle and Viki Cacciatore. The series will also have a localized version filmed in France, as previously announced.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

“Light & Magic,” a new documentary series about the Industrial Light & Magic division of Lucasfilm, will premiere on Disney+ July 27. Lawrence Kasdan directs the series, which will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrated visual effects and virtual production division. A sneak peak of six-part documentary series will also be screened for attendees of the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. The series is executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Season 2 of Peacock comedy series “Rutherford Falls” will premiere all eight episodes June 16. Created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the series stars Helms and Jana Schmieding as Nathan and Reagan, two childhood best friends living in the titular town and its bordering Native American reservation, as they navigate the complex history and politics of their community. The series also stars Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan, Dallas Goldtooth and Kaniehtiio Horn. “Rutherford Falls” is noted for having one of the largest group of indigenous writers on TV, with Ornelas serving as showrunner, along with five other writers. Ornelas, Helms and Schur executive produce alongside Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett. The series is produced by Universal Television in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

TRAILERS

Showtime has released the official trailer for Season 5 of “The Chi.” Created by Lena Waithe, the drama series focuses on an interrelated group of people living in the same Chicago south side neighborhood. The series stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Waithe executive produces with showrunner Justin Hillian, Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Jewel Coronel, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia and Rishi Rajani of Hillman Grad Productions. 20th Television produces. Season 5 will premiere on Showtime June 24. Watch the full trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNPTA6DWljU&ab_channel=TheChionSHOWTIME

DEVELOPMENT

Sharon M. Draper’s best-selling children’s novel “Out of My Mind” will be adapted into a Disney+ original film, Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis has announced. The novel focuses on Melody Brooks, a 12-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, as she encounters challenges and triumphs in her academic life. Phoebe-Rae Taylor will star as Melody, while Amber Sealey directs from a screenplay written by Daniel Stiepleman. Big Beach, Participant, EveryWhere Studios LLC and Disney Branded Television produce the film.

ESPN has launched W. Studios, a new production outlet dedicated to women-centric storytelling. The first project under the umbrella will be “Fifty/50 Shorts,” a series of five short films focusing on the fight for gender equality in the sports arena, helmed by female directors. The films include: “Home Field” directed by Allison Glock, Let Noor Run” by Shayla Harris, “The Rule of Sedona Prince” by Bethany Mollenkof, “Girls Got Game” by Elizabeth Lo and “Make a Splash” by Bonni Cohen. The films will premiere June 1 on ESPN2, and will be available to stream on ESPN’s Youtube page. The shorts are a part of ESPN’s initiative celebrating 50 years of Title IX. Google will serve as a sponsor for the shorts series.

INITATIVES

A+E Networks has partnered with historically Black institution Bowie State University to launch its first ever student apprenticeship program. The remote work program will match eligible Bowie State students with A+E staffers, who will provide mentorship in graphic design, marketing, digital content distribution, social media, digital media production and other major areas. The program will also provide students with special sessions to help build their professional skills. The inaugural year of the apprenticeship program will begin Fall 2022, and run through Spring 2023.

DEALS

Directing and producing duo and married couple Deondray and Quincy LeNear have signed with Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment. The LeNears are best known for their Prime Video series “The Chadwick Chronicles” and for directing the Showtime drama series “The Chi.”

LATE NIGHT

Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles and musical guest Norah Jones will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Tuesday and Glenn Close and musical guest Sheryl Crow will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Amy Schumer, Jennifer Grey and Stephen Sanchez, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Colin Hanks and Mackenzie Davis. Mike Birbiglia will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” featuring Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz and musical guest the Head and the Heart.