Amazon Prime Video Has Invested $1.2 Billion in U.K. TV, Movies, Live Sport

Amazon Prime Video has invested more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in British television, films and live sport over the last few years.

That includes U.K. Amazon Originals such as “Clarkson’s Farm” and co-productions in series including “The Outlaws” and “A Very English Scandal,” both co-produced with the BBC.

The streamer is also set to bring the second season of the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” to shoot in the U.K. this year.

Amazon have also taken a long-term lease at Shepperton Studios.

“We’ve spent a long time building a service that offers customers a variety of ways to access the TV shows and movies they love–either included as part of their subscription, as an add-on channel or being able to rent or buy at a low price,” said Chris Bird, MD Prime Video U.K. “We have invested more than £1 billion on TV series, movies, and live sport since 2018. But it’s just as important that we’re investing in the U.K.’s world-leading production and creative industries, with a growing number of U.K. Originals; through a £10 million commitment to training and skills schemes; and by taking a long-term lease at Shepperton Studios.”