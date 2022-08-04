Amazon Prime Video Reveals Plans for an Emmy FYC Fest This Month (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video is activating its Emmy Phase 2 plans, throwing an “FYC Fest” the weekend of Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 to tout its 30 Emmy nominations.

The weekend event will take place in three different locations in the Los Angeles area, including Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica and West Hollywood. The outdoor activations will be inspired by Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated titles, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “Lucy and Desi” and “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.”

Among the attractions will be mini golf games, themed to some of Prime Video shows; a target game inspired by “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”; a giant, nominated show-inspired art installation; and design-your-own FYC Fest totes with custom embroidered icons from Prime Video Emmy-nominated shows.

The festival will also include food trucks with food and drink themed to Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated shows; photo opps and a live DJ.

Prime Video’s Emmy noms include 12 for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” six for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” six for “Lucy and Desi,” two for “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” and single nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, “A Very British Scandal,” “Goliath” and “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.”

Admission is free, and no RSVP is required. Click here for more info.

Locations & Opening Times:

Friday, August 12: Westfield Fashion Square Parking Lot, 4725 Woodman Ave, Sherman Oaks (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Saturday, August 13: Parking Lot off of 3rd Street Promenade, 123 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sunday, August 14: Pacific Design Center Plaza, 8687 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The “FYC Fest” is a followup to Amazon’s “The Prime Experience” held in May in Beverly Hills, at an estate that turned into a multi-room experience promoting its Emmy contenders.