Amazon Prime Video Renews ‘Upload’ for Season 3 (TV News Roundup)

Sci-fi comedy series “Upload” will return for Season 3, Amazon Studios announced Wednesday. From writer Greg Daniels (“The Office”), Season 2 of the series has remained in Amazon Prime Video’s Top 10 series list since it premiered on March 11.

Set in a future where humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a cyber afterlife, “Upload” returned for Season 2 with its main character, Nathan, at a crossroads: his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has arrived in the afterworld of Lakeview, while Nathan yearns for his “customer service angel” Nora.

“’Upload’ has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

The series stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

“Upload” was created by Daniels, who also serves as executive producer alongside Howard Klein.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for Season 2 of “Physical,” its dark comedy series starring Rose Byrne, who executive produces alongside creator-writer-showrunner Annie Weisman. Season 2 adds Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) to its cast as charismatic fitness instructor Vinnie Green, and premieres the first of its 10 episodes on June 3, followed by one new episode each week thereafter. Returning stars for Season 2 include Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks. Season 2 sees Byrne’s Sheila Rubin facing new obstacles after launching her first fitness video. Torn between loyalty to her husband and a new attraction, she’s also forced to outrun new competition on the scene. “Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) and directed by Stephanie Laing, who is also executive producer alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Craig Gillespie. Alissa Bachner is co-executive producer. Watch the full trailer below.

DEALS

Paramount+ and Lionsgate announced an exclusive deal for the exclusive U.S. subscription video-on-demand rights to hit CBS comedy “Ghosts.” Paramount+ will become the exclusive home to all episodes of “Ghosts,” which was renewed for Season 2 after becoming the most-watched broadcast half-hour comedy on Paramount+ to date. The show is based on the British series of the same name, and follows a couple that learns their house is haunted by ghosts only Samantha can see and hear. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman serve as showrunners and the series is produced by Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and CBS Studios.

AWARD SHOWS

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” an hour of preliminary awards and performances prior to the 2022 Tony Awards. “Act One” will air on June 12 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT exclusively on Paramount+. As previously announced, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards immediately after that, airing coast-to-coast on CBS and Paramount+. An Emmy winner, Hough is currently making her Broadway debut in the play “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.” She is best known for being a two-time winner of “Dancing with the Stars.” Criss is currently starring on Broadway in “American Buffalo,” which recently received a Tony nomination for best revival of a play. He is best known for his roles on “Glee” and “Versace: American Crime Story.”

SPECIALS

Paramount+’s next “South Park” exclusive event, “South Park The Streaming Wars,” will premiere June 1 in the U.S., in addition to a fourth “South Park” exclusive event that Paramount+ will debut later this summer. The first two “South Park” exclusive events, “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: The Return of COVID” debuted in 2021 and are available to stream on Paramount+. In “South Park The Streaming Wars,” “Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence,” per Paramount+. The series was co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who executive produce alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Former Warner Bros. executive Jeffrey Schlesinger announced that he is forming a new strategic advisory company, named Former Bros. Media LLC. Schlesinger spent 37 years at the company before departing Warner Bros. in 2021, most recently serving as president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution. Former Bros. is “providing strategic advice and consultation for global media companies,” per Former Bros. Founding clients include Archie Comics and Genius Brands International, creator of programming and rights such as Stan Lee in the kids and family space.