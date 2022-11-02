Amazon Sets Global Distribution Deal, Including Season-Long Docuseries, With YA Basketball League Overtime Elite

Amazon’s Prime Video has set a multiyear, global distribution agreement with the 16-to-20-year-old players basketball league Overtime Elite, which will see the streamer exclusively air 20 live games per season for the next three seasons.

Additionally, Prime Video will launch a season-long unscripted series focused on Overtime Elite (OTE) in mid-2023.

Under the pact, which marks OTE’s first global media rights partner, Amazon has also made an investment in Overtime as part of its Series D funding round.

Beginning Nov. 4, the 20 OTE games will air live on Prime Video on Friday and Saturday nights, broadcast from OTE Arena in Atlanta. The larger on-air broadcast team will include sports-and-gaming social media group AMP.

OTE is a global YA basketball league focused on training players for college and pro basketball. The league features six teams: the YNG Dreamerz, Cold Hearts, City Reapers, Bruins, Falcons and Rams.

Per the league, “Every OTE player is offered a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime. In addition, players earn revenue from use of their name, image, and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games, and NFTs. Starting this season, players can choose between a scholarship or salary option.”

“This collaboration with Prime Video is an exciting move for Overtime Elite, affording us the opportunity to reach even more sports fans.” Dan Porter, Overtime co-founder and CEO, said. “Prime Video has separated themselves as the premier live-sports streaming service, and we are thrilled to showcase Overtime Elite and our fan-first approach in front of Amazon’s global audience.”

“Like Overtime, we hold a mutual commitment to serving the next generation of sports fans, and we are proud to join Overtime on their journey as the league continues to see tremendous growth,” added Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon.

Schedule* of 2022-23 OTE Games on Prime Video

*Subject to change

Friday, November 4, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers

Friday, November 11, 2022 Rams @ City Reapers

Friday, November 18, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers

Friday, December 2, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ Cold Hearts

Friday, December 9, 2022 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts

Saturday, December 10, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers

Friday, December 16, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers

Saturday, December 17, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers

Friday, January 6, 2023 City Reapers @ YNG Dreamerz

Friday, January 13, 2023 Cold Hearts @ City Reapers

Saturday, January 14, 2023 Falcons @ Cold Hearts

Friday, January 20, 2023 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers

Friday, February 3, 2023 Cold Hearts @ YNG Dreamerz

Friday, February 10, 2023 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Rams @ Cold Hearts

Friday, February 17, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G1

Saturday, February 18, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G2

Friday, February 24, 2023 SEMIS: 1 V 4 G2

Friday, March 3, 2023 FINALS: Game 1

Saturday, March 4, 2023 FINALS: Game 2