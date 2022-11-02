Amazon Sets Global Distribution Deal, Including Season-Long Docuseries, With YA Basketball League Overtime Elite

Amazon’s Prime Video has set a multiyear, global distribution agreement with the 16-to-20-year-old players basketball league Overtime Elite, which will see the streamer exclusively air 20 live games per season for the next three seasons.
Additionally, Prime Video will launch a season-long unscripted series focused on Overtime Elite (OTE) in mid-2023.
Under the pact, which marks OTE’s first global media rights partner, Amazon has also made an investment in Overtime as part of its Series D funding round.
Beginning Nov. 4, the 20 OTE games will air live on Prime Video on Friday and Saturday nights, broadcast from OTE Arena in Atlanta. The larger on-air broadcast team will include sports-and-gaming social media group AMP.
OTE is a global YA basketball league focused on training players for college and pro basketball. The league features six teams: the YNG Dreamerz, Cold Hearts, City Reapers, Bruins, Falcons and Rams.
Per the league, “Every OTE player is offered a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime. In addition, players earn revenue from use of their name, image, and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games, and NFTs. Starting this season, players can choose between a scholarship or salary option.”
“This collaboration with Prime Video is an exciting move for Overtime Elite, affording us the opportunity to reach even more sports fans.” Dan Porter, Overtime co-founder and CEO, said. “Prime Video has separated themselves as the premier live-sports streaming service, and we are thrilled to showcase Overtime Elite and our fan-first approach in front of Amazon’s global audience.”
“Like Overtime, we hold a mutual commitment to serving the next generation of sports fans, and we are proud to join Overtime on their journey as the league continues to see tremendous growth,” added Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon.
Schedule* of 2022-23 OTE Games on Prime Video
*Subject to change
Friday, November 4, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers
Friday, November 11, 2022 Rams @ City Reapers
Friday, November 18, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers
Friday, December 2, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ Cold Hearts
Friday, December 9, 2022 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts
Saturday, December 10, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers
Friday, December 16, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers
Saturday, December 17, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers
Friday, January 6, 2023 City Reapers @ YNG Dreamerz
Friday, January 13, 2023 Cold Hearts @ City Reapers
Saturday, January 14, 2023 Falcons @ Cold Hearts
Friday, January 20, 2023 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers
Friday, February 3, 2023 Cold Hearts @ YNG Dreamerz
Friday, February 10, 2023 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts
Saturday, February 11, 2023 Rams @ Cold Hearts
Friday, February 17, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G1
Saturday, February 18, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G2
Friday, February 24, 2023 SEMIS: 1 V 4 G2
Friday, March 3, 2023 FINALS: Game 1
Saturday, March 4, 2023 FINALS: Game 2