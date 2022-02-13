Amazon Prime Video Sets Indian Language Versions of Series ‘Modern Love’

Amazon Prime Video India has revealed Hindi-, Tamil- and Telugu-language versions of hit series “Modern Love.”

Based on the weekly The New York Times column of the same name, the U.S. version of “Modern Love” was developed by John Carney (“Once,” “Sing Street”), who also directed several episodes over its two seasons in 2019 and 2021. It featured a wealth of talent including Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Sofia Boutella and Andy Garcia.

The Indian versions, titled “Modern Love: Mumbai” in Hindi, “Modern Love: Chennai” in Tamil, and “Modern Love: Hyderabad” in Telugu, will feature local adaptations of The New York Times column stories. Though Amazon has not disclosed the talent behind the series’ yet, Variety understands that several of the directors are A-listers.

Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video, said: “India is the land of love – and with our Indian adaptions we are aiming at taking stories of love that are rooted in Indian soil to audiences across India and the world. The series, which will be made across multiple languages, will explore the countless shades of love. While these heartwarming stories are adapted from the famous New York Times column, they’re quintessentially Indian at heart, with the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad serving as the perfect canvas.”

James Farrell, head of local originals, Amazon Studios, said: “We have seen audiences across the world relate with the stories from our U.S. show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers.”

Daniel Jones, editor of ‘Modern Love’ at The New York Times, said: “These Indian adaptions are in our own way, a little love letter to India, as well as a testament to the universal appeal of love as an emotion.”