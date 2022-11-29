Amazon Restructures MGM TV’s Scripted Division, Folds Orion Television Into Studio

Amazon has restructured leadership operations at MGM Television’s scripted department amid a continuous overhaul of the studio, 10 months after the tech giant closed its $8.5 billion acquisition of the company.

Under the new organization chart, which was announced by Amazon TV chief Vernon Sanders to staff in a memo Tuesday, Rola Bauer, former president of international TV for MGM, will become head of pan-English scripted SVOD TV, development and series. Meanwhile, Lindsay Sloane, the former senior executive vide president of MGM scripted TV will lead U.S. scripted television for MGM.

Additionally, Orion Television, a banner that was just revived two years ago by MGM, will be folded into the studio and its boss, Bradley Gardner, will be stepping down from his role. He is currently in discussions for a producing deal at MGM TV.

The restructuring news is a further shakeup to MGM under Amazon that comes one day after Mark Burnett, chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, exited the company.

“Combining the storied history of the MGM brand with the work we have only just begun at Amazon Studios, we will produce an abundance of the highest quality of storytelling for our growing global audience,” Sanders wrote. “Lindsay and Rola will report to me along with Lauren Anderson, Laura Lancaster, and Nick Pepper to complete our world class team of US/Global TV Operations. We look forward to continuing to work with the best creators and talent in the business around the world to delight our ever-expanding customer base.”

Team,

Further to my note on November 7th, I am thrilled to be able to announce two teams that will be an integral part of our US/Global TV Creative Development organization through which we will cultivate five specialized pipelines of original content. Following the close of the MGM deal earlier this year, we are fortunate to welcome two well-established leaders into the fold to bolster and expand on our broad slate of original television shows for our global customers.

Rola Bauer, former President of International TV for MGM, will expand her responsibilities as our new Head of Pan-English Scripted SVOD TV, Development & Series. In this new role, she will oversee the development and production of a new slate of English language originals for Prime Video. Rola brings a wealth of experience on scripted series for international markets around the world and we are excited for her to deliver original content, for our global customers, that travels across multiple countries. At our core, we all know great content can come from anywhere which is why we will continue to work with talent to produce more English language shows outside of the U.S. Rola’s new remit will be distinct from the expansive Local Original Series & Movie content developed under James Farrell’s division.

Lindsay Sloane, former Sr. EVP of MGM Scripted TV,will join our team to lead US scripted television for MGM. She has been responsible for developing and selling new projects on behalf of MGM and has overseen the development and production of the acclaimed series, The Handmaid’s Tale. In addition, the team she oversees has developed and produced renowned series such as Fargo, Vikings: Vahalla, and the recently launched coming-of-age horror comedy Wednesday, which is already topping the charts on Netflix. As the new Head of MGM US Scripted TV, Lindsay and her team will develop projects for Amazon Studios, as well as continue to take projects to the external market.

As part of this reorganization, MGM US Scripted TV will absorb the scope and projects of Orion Television. We are in discussions with Bradley Gardner to join us in a producing deal at MGM TV. I would like to thank the Orion TV team for all of their work and dedication over the past year.

Combining the storied history of the MGM brand with the work we have only just begun at Amazon Studios, we will produce an abundance of the highest quality of storytelling for our growing global audience. Lindsay and Rola will report to me along with Lauren Anderson, Laura Lancaster, and Nick Pepper to complete our world class team of US/Global TV Operations. We look forward to continuing to work with the best creators and talent in the business around the world to delight our ever-expanding customer base.

Please join me in welcoming Lindsay, Rola and their teams to our Amazon Studios TV Family.

Vernon