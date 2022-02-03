Amazon Orders ‘Horror of Dolores Roach’ Starring Justina Machado to Series

Amazon has given a series order to “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” Variety has learned.

The half-hour show, based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name, was originally given a pilot order at Amazon in June 2021.

“We at Amazon Studios fell in love with this story along with everyone else as the podcast captured listeners,” said Marc Resteghini, head of development for Amazon Studios. “We couldn’t be more excited and fortunate to be working with such world-class creatives to bring Dolores Roach to screen in what is sure to be a captivating series.”

In the series, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released from prison after 16 years and returns to a severely gentrified Washington Heights with $200 and the clothes on her back. Her boyfriend missing, her family long gone, Dolores reunites with an old stoner buddy, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who gives her room and board and lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his dilapidated storefront, Empanada Loca, the only remnant of her former life. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands Dolores” is driven to shocking extremes to survive, and in the face of unexpected professional success, Dolores and Luis become dangerously symbiotic, and Luis must unleash his own peculiar predilections.

Along with Macahdo and Hernandez, the series stars Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman. Aaron Mark, who wrote and directed the original podcast, and Dara Resnik serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Gloria Calderón Kellett and Roxann Dawson, with Dawson having directed the pilot. Kellet executive produces under her GloNation Studios banner, which is currently under an overall deal at Amazon. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television also executive produce, as does Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify

“After eight years living with the indomitable Dolores Roach in multiple forms, I could not be more thrilled to be bringing her to life on television with this powerhouse team,” said Mark.

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” was originally developed as a one-woman show by Mark with Rubin-Vega starring. Mark subsequently adapted it into the podcast with Rubin-Vega again starring.