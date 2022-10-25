Amazon Head of Series Development Marc Resteghini to Step Down in Restructuring

Marc Resteghini, the head of series development at Amazon Studios, is exiting the company amid management restructuring, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Resteghini is said to be currently negotiating at producing deal with Amazon that will keep him in the company fold and allow him to develop new projects their in the future. Sources say that the duties of Resteghini’s job will be split up between Nick Pepper, Amazon’s head of creative content, and Laura Lancaster, its head of series. They will both report to Vernon Sanders, Amazon’s head of U.S./Global Television.

Amazon declined to comment.

This marks the biggest restructuring of Amazon’s TV ranks since Sanders was named the sole head of TV in October 2021, with his former co-head, Albert Cheng, focusing more on his chief operating officer duties. Cheng was then promoted to vice president of Prime Video U.S. in September 2022. Under Sanders and Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, the ecommerce giant’s streaming arm has reorganized their executives ranks to focus to development, series, and IP and talent management.

Resteghini originally joined Amazon in 2014. He has been a part of some of the streamer’s biggest shows to date, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Reacher,” “The Underground Railroad,” and “Jack Ryan” among several others. He was named head of series development in February 2021 at the same time Lancaster joined the company. In his role, he oversaw those leading the studio’s drama, genre, comedy, animation and unscripted projects from concept through end of Season 1.

Deadline first reported Resteghini’s exit.