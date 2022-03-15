Amazon Orders Harlan Coben YA Thriller ‘Shelter’ Starring Jaden Michael to Series

Amazon has picked up the series adaptation of Harlan Coben’s “Shelter,” Variety has learned.

The show was ordered to pilot at Amazon in 2021. Based on the first novel in Coben’s Mickey Bolitar trilogy, the YA thriller series stars Jaden Michael as Bolitar as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot. When a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost tells Mickey that his father isn’t dead, Mickey is sure he’s losing his mind on top of everything. Mickey finds a grounding force in Ashley Kent, another new student who’s lived through her own tragedy. But then Ashley goes missing, and as Mickey searches for her, he learns that everything she told him was a lie—and that he is in serious danger unless he gets to the bottom of what happened to her and his father. Mickey’s search thrusts him into a world of conspiracy, lies, and the darkest aspects of humanity.

“It is such an honor to be working with this exciting young cast and our partners at Prime Video and MGM. I truly believe we will make something special,” Coben said.

Along with Michael, the cast includes Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow, and Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, with Brian Altemus joining as Troy.

Coben serves as executive producer with MGM’s Rola Bauer overseeing the series for the studio. Charlotte Coben is a producer and Erik Barmack is also an executive producer. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Patricia Cardoso. “Shelter” is a co-production between MGM International Television Productions and Amazon Studios.

“Harlan Coben’s ‘Shelter’ is a rare action-thriller centered on the strength of family bonds that we are confident our Prime Video audience will enjoy,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “Rich with young adult and coming-of-age themes, the story is so special because of how it resonates across all demographics, which is what Harlan does best. From the original Myron Bolitar series to Mickey’s journey of resilience and self-discovery, Harlan is a wiz at creating sharp, distinct characters and we’re thrilled to team up with him, MGM Television, and the very talented Jaden Michael, who we know will do an incredible job of bringing Mickey Bolitar to life.”

“Harlan Coben is worldwide, a best selling novelist, with a unique ability to tell epic stories that provide global entertainment, and we look forward to continuing that legacy with our partners at Amazon on his latest series,” added Mark Burnett, MGM’s Worldwide Television Chairman.

MGM previously acquired the rights to all three books in the Mickey Bolitar series. Coben’s books have also served as the basis for shows like “Stay Close,” “The Stranger,” “Safe,” “Gone for Good,” and “The Woods,” all of which aired on Netflix. Coben has sold over 75 million books worldwide in total.

“With ‘Shelter,’ Harlan takes you on a thrilling journey full of mystery and suspense, while also capturing the anxieties of teenage experiences,” said Rola Bauer, president of MGM International TV Productions. “We have an extraordinary cast, with the talented Jaden Michael playing Mickey Bolitar. This story is perfectly set to captivate audiences all over the world.”