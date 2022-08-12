Amazon Freevee Reveals ‘High School’ Premiere Date and Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Freevee has released the first teaser trailer of “High School,” set to premiere Oct. 14 on the streamer.

Based on the 2019 memoir of the same name by indie pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin, the eight-episode drama series revolves around the memories of the twin sisters while growing up in the ’90s and searching for their own identities. “High School” stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, along with Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, Nate Corddry and special guests stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer.

The series is executive produced by Clea DuVall, Tegan and Sara Quin, Laura Kittrell and Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Carina Sposato. DuVall and Kittrell also serve as co-showrunners and co-writers, with DuVall directing several episodes. Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment produce.

“High School” will make its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival. The drama series will release its first four episodes on Amazon Freevee on Friday, Oct. 14. Freevee revealed the trailer during its portion of the TV Critics Assn. press tour on Friday.

Watch the full teaser trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

EXECUTIVE NEWS

White Label Productions has announced Stephanie Wagner as its senior vice president and head of production. Netflix alum Katie Judkins has also joined the company as White Label’s director of production. Under their respective roles, both Wagner and Judkins will focus on elevating the company’s production services for several series produced in the last year, including “Miss Universe 2021” for FOX and the “Savage X Fenty Show” for Amazon Prime Video. Wagner’s production management credits include USA Network’s “Barmageddon,” “The 94th Oscars Nomination Show,” “Lego Masters” and ABC’s “A Very Boy Band Holiday.” Prior to White Label, Judkins managed production services for Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” “Love is Blind,” “Queer Eye” and “Car Masters: Rust to Riches.”

The Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) has elected its newest board members to serve through July 2024, with Paramount Global’s Dan Cohen as chair of the DEG board. Additional officers include vice chair Jonathan Zepp of Google, CFO Andrea Downing of PBS Distribution, secretary Rick Hack of Intel, and chair emeritus Jim Wuthrich of Warner Bros. Discovery. New DEG member AWS and returning member Sony Pictures Entertainment are newly represented directors on the DEG board. AWS is represented by Chris Blandy and Sony Pictures is represented by Jason Spivak. In addition, the directors have appointed Deloitte’s Robin Tarufelli as a special board advisor for the 2022-23 term, whose role is intended to provide a more diverse input from membership sectors and companies that may not be currently represented on the board.