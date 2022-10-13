Amazon Freevee Orders Louisiana-Set High School Docuseries ‘God Family Football’

Amazon Freevee has ordered the docuseries “ ,” which follows ex-football player and high school football coach Denny Duron as he returns to once again coach the Louisiana-based team that he once led.

Duron has been retired for 30 years, but decides to return to Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, La., after the one-time high school football powerhouse fell on rough times. Once home to 14 state championships in the last 20 years, the team is now coming off its worst season in school history.

Propagate, Watershed and Ascending Media Group are behind the series, which follows Duron as he looks to teach his motto — “God first, family second, and football third” (hence the title of the series) — to a new generation.

The series will focus on the 2022 Louisiana high school football season as Evangel Christian Academy — which has sent more football players to the NFL and NCAA Division 1 college football programs than any other high school in the state — looks to rebuild.

“When it was clear that we had entered a season where we were literally starting over as a football team, I could not resist the opportunity to be a part of it…it felt just like 1989 when we started the first time,” said Duron in a statement. “I believe God called me then, and I believe He is calling me again.”

Added Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Studios: “High school football is a transformative experience for 16,000-plus teams and towns across the country, with wins and losses felt not just by the coaches, players, and parents, but the community as a whole. Coach Denny developed a winning strategy for the Eagles over three decades, leading by example through faith, family, and football. We look forward to sharing the team’s comeback story and that familiar Friday-night camaraderie with our Freevee audience, as the Eagles’ emotional and inspirational football season unfolds.”

Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Drew Buckley serve as exec producers; creator and executive producer is Watershed’s Aaron Benward. Jared Goetz of Ascending Media Group is also an EP, while Rob Gehring (“Hard Knocks”) is showrunner and executive producer.