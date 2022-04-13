Amazon Orders Canadian Maple Syrup Heist Series ‘The Sticky’ With Jamie Lee Curtis Producing

Amazon has commissioned a new Canadian original comedy series titled “The Sticky,” Variety has learned.

The series is inspired by the true story of “The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist.” The English language half-hour series will be set in Quebec.

It revolves around Ruth Clarke, a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to manifest destiny. With the help of Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead and an aging and Mike Byrne, a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of maple syrup.

The real heist involved the theft of $18 million dollars (CAD) of of Quebec’s national maple syrup, which is more than 70% of the global maple syrup supply. The series will begin filming in Montreal this fall.

“We are thrilled to be working with this incredible lineup of talent behind the scenes to bring this story to life,” said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. “The Amazon Studios team in Canada couldn’t resist these characters and a story centered around delicious stolen goods is perfect for our Prime Video audience.”

Brian Donovan and Ed Herro wrote the pilot script and will executive produce and co-showrun alongside Canadian co-showrunner and executive producer and Kathryn Borel. Jonathan Levine will direct and executive produce via Megamix along with Gillian Bohrer. Jamie Lee Curtis executive produces via Comet Pictures. Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé executive produce for Sphere Media Inc. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold executive produce for Blumhouse Television. Russell Goldman is an associate producer for Comet Pictures.

“This story, about an unassuming band of renegades who managed to pull off perhaps the largest heist in Canadian history, caught our attention immediately,” said Donovan, Herro, and Borel. “The characters, stakes—all were ripe for tapping (pun intended) for our fictional story. We’re thrilled that we have world-class partners on board to bring our vision for ‘The Sticky’ to life.”