Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast

Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors.

Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below.

The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold and Isaiah Mustafa as well as Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, and Eloise Mumford.

Currently titled “Cross,” the series is described as a mystery thriller. The official logline states, “Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.”

Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will also serve as showrunner. Hodge is a producer in addition to starring. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also executive produce, with Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce for Skydance Television. Paramount Television Studios and Skydance are producing.

New Character Descriptions:

Jennifer Wigmore has been cast as “Chief Anderson.” DC Metro’s Chief of Police, Anderson is a savvy trailblazer and a political striver. She’s determined to keep a lid on the intensifying conflicts between her officers and the community they serve. She respects Cross’s brilliance, but although she’s flexible with the rules, there’s a limit to how many she will let Cross break.

Samantha Walkes has been cast as “Elle Monteiro.” A former athlete and executive director of a high-profile nonprofit, Elle loves a challenge—like her childhood crush, Alex Cross. Elle is thrilled about their budding relationship. But she also knows Cross is grappling with the trauma of his wife’s recent murder, and his erratic behavior warns her he may not be ready.

Juanita Jennings has been cast as “Regina ‘Nana Mama’ Cross.” Nana Mama is Alex’s grandmother and lady of the Cross household. Warm, proud, and perceptive, Nana Mama strives to lift up and protect her loved ones. Watching Cross spiral in the wake of his wife’s death, however, makes her worry that he needs more support than she can give him.

Caleb Elijah has been cast as “Damon Cross.” Alex’s oldest child, Damon is curious and sensitive, a talented piano player taught by his late mother. Unsure how to grieve her death, he looks to his father for guidance—guidance his father struggles to provide.

Melody Hurd has been cast as “Janelle Cross.” Alex’s youngest child, Janelle, a.k.a. Jannie, is spunky and athletic. Like Damon, she’s still recovering from her mother’s death. But she hides her sadness in her role as the family comforter, always trying to make others smile.

Karen LeBlanc has been cast as “Lt. Oracene Massey.” Alex’s immediate superior at the Metro PD, Massey is pregnant, a tireless self-promoter who understands that advancement doesn’t always have anything to do with catching the bad guys, but with pleasing those higher up.