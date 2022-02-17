Amanda Seyfried to Star Opposite Tom Holland in ‘The Crowded Room’ at Apple

Apple TV Plus announced that Amanda Seyfried has been cast opposite Tom Holland in upcoming anthology series “The Crowded Room.” She will play Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. Rya cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother.

“The Crowded Room” hails from writer Akiva Goldsman, who executive produces through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will explore inspirational stories of people who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. Season 1 is a 10-episode thriller based in part on Goldsman’s own life and Daniel Keyes’ biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

As previously announced, Tom Holland plays the leading role of Danny Sullivan. Holland also executive produces alongside Goldsman. Kornel Mundruczo is attached as director and executive producer for the first season.

Seyfried’s recently played Marion Davies in David Fincher’s “Mank,” which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Up next, she leads “The Dropout” as Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Seyfried is also well known for starring as Sophie in “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” Cosette in Tom Hooper’s “Les Miserables” and Savannah Lynn Curtis in Lasse Hallström’s “Dear John.” She is repped by Innovative, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz and Relevant.

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. The series will also be executive produced by Suzanne Heathcoate, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.