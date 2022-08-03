Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, Brendan Hunt and Lily James Added to Variety Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees Lineup

Variety is pleased to announce that Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, Brendan Hunt, Lily James, Himesh Patel and Danny Strong have been added to the lineup for its second-ever Virtual TV Fest: The Nominees, featuring five panels airing virtually on Aug. 10 to an audience of voters. To register for the event, head to variety.com/tvfest.

Variety TV Fest: The Nominees expands its popular TV Fest franchise to include panels with Emmy-nominated actors, directors, producers and writers in the comedy, drama, limited/anthology, documentary and reality competition/nonfiction series categories.

The comedy series panel includes:

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Amy Sherman-Palladino & Dan Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”



Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Moderated by Michael Schneider, TV Editor, Variety

The drama series panel includes:

Dan Erickson, “Severance”

Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul”

Ashley Lyle, “Yellowjackets”

Chris Mundy, “Ozark”

Moderated by Emily Longeretta, Senior Features Editor, TV, Variety

The limited/anthology series panel includes:

Danny Strong, “Dopesick”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Moderated by Jenelle Riley, Deputy Awards & Editor, Variety

The reality competition/nonfiction series panel includes:

Monica Aldama, “Cheer”

Chip and Joanna Gaines, “Fixer Upper”

Jennifer Lane, “Queer Eye”

Michele Mills, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Nneka Onuorah, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Moderated by Jazz Tangcay, Senior Artisans Editor, Variety

The documentary series panel includes: