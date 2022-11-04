Alyssa Sapire Promoted to Head of Content for Disney Junior, Sets Executive Team

Alyssa Sapire has been promoted to the role of senior vice president of development, series and strategy for Disney Junior.

Sapire has been serving in this role on interim basis since March, following the exit of Joe D’Ambrosia. In the now permanent role, Sapire will lead all content for the preschool age brand. She will report to Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

Sapire now has oversight over Disney Junior content, encompassing strategic oversight of development, current and acquired programming for linear and streaming. She will work closely with Disney Media Entertainment and Distribution to identify, develop and advance Disney Junior franchise opportunities, extending the Disney Junior brand to consumers across multiple touchpoints.

Furthermore, Sapire has announced her new executive team across development and current. Kim Berglund, vice president of development, will lead development for Disney Junior with oversight of all series, specials and shorts in development, including identifying new creative talent. Diane Ikemiyashiro and Lori Mozilo, both vice presidents of current series, will now co-lead current for the brand with oversight over all series, specials and shorts in production.

“Alyssa is a dedicated champion of the power of storytelling and the absolute right leader for the Disney Junior brand,” said Davis. “She has assembled a best-in-class team and developed an incredibly strong content slate with one overarching goal: to create magical, memorable stories that provide joy, stoke curiosity and live in the hearts of young audiences everywhere.”

Sapire first joined Disney in 2016. In her time at Disney Junior, she has worked on such shows as “Young Jedi Adventures,” “Doc McStuffins” stop-motion shorts; “SuperKitties,” “Kindergarten: The Musical,” a new “Winnie the Pooh” shorts series and many more. Sapire’s team also founded The Writer’s Clubhouse, an initiative designed to engage, develop and mentor talent with a wide range of backgrounds and experiences to become the next generation of preschool storytellers.

Prior to Disney, Sapire was vice president of development and programming for FremantleMedia Kids & Family Group. She also served 10 years at Nickelodeon, where she helped launch Noggin and TeenNick. She was also a producer at Scholastic

“It’s been an honor to contribute to a brand that plays such an important role in the lives of so many,” said Sapire. “As we look to the future, we will continue to thoughtfully evolve Disney Junior to meet our audiences where they’re at, while drawing on nearly 100 years of The Walt Disney Company’s magical storytelling to inspire the imaginations of preschoolers and their families everywhere.”

“Kim, Lori and Diane bring distinct creative viewpoints, relationships with the best and brightest creative talent, and an immense respect and care for the brand and our audience to Disney Junior every day,” she continued. “They have all been incredible partners to me, and I’m thrilled to see them expand their leadership roles.”