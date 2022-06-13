Alyssa Milano to Adapt ‘Things I’m Seeing Without You’ for A+E Studios, Peter Farrelly to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

A+E Studios is developing a series adaptation of the Peter Bognanni book “Things I’m Seeing Without You” with Alyssa Milano onboard to write, Variety has learned exclusively.

Milano will executive produce in addition to writing the project. Peter Farrelly, who won two Oscars in 2019 for his work on “Green Book,” will direct and executive produce. Tim Mason will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Mason was most recently the co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and director on the Showtime series “Work in Progress.” Samantha Kurtzman-Counter and Abbie Schiller of The Mother Company will also executive produce. A+E Studios will produce in association with Range Media Partners. Milano is under a first-look deal with A+E. No network or streaming service is attached at this time.

In the show, sixteen-year-old Tess talks to Jonah every day; through texts, tweets and emails. So when she discovers he has committed suicide, her world implodes. Feeling heartbroken and traumatized, Tess unexpectedly finds herself living with her estranged father, Duncan, wondering how well she knew the boy she called her boyfriend. Now struggling with questions about life and loss, this complicated teenager and her less complicated father come together, trying to learn what it means to love someone, to lose someone and to wade through the beautiful/strange agony of the aftermath.

This is the latest piece of TV development for Milano in recent months. It was reported in January that Milano is executive producing an adaptation of the memoir “The White House Doctor” at Fox. This is also the second TV writing gig Milano has in the works. She is also attached to write the project “Alyssa Milano for Mayor” at Lifetime, which remains in development.

Milano is best known for her work in front of the camera, having most famously starred in the original “Charmed” series for eight seasons. She is also known for her roles in “Melrose Place,” “Commando,” “Brazen,” and “The Now,” the last of which was directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly.

She is repped by UTA and Range Media Partners. Farrelly is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Lichter Grossman.