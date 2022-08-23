Aly & AJ Originally Offered ‘Hannah Montana’ Lead Roles, Pop Duo Claims

Miley Cyrus became a superstar after playing the titular role in Disney Channel’s teen musical sitcom “Hannah Montana,” which ran from 2006 to 2011. But Cyrus wasn’t the only young actor who was considered for the lead role.

According to AJ Michalka, who comprises one half of the sibling pop duo Aly & AJ, former Disney Channel head Gary Marsh originally offered the part to her sister, Aly Michalka. AJ also claimed that the part of Lilly Truscott, Hannah’s best friend, was offered to her.

AJ shared the information in a post from the duo’s joint Twitter account, which references “Hannah Montana” casting director Lisa London, who revealed other actors considered for the lead role in a viral TikTok video.

“I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill. Gary Marsh originally offered the role of ‘Hannah Montana’ to Aly, and I was offered the role of ‘Lilly Truscott’ (I know this so doesn’t matter but thought I’d chime in),” reads Aly & AJ’s tweet.

In London’s TikTok, the casting director says that the top three actors considered for the role of Hannah were Cyrus, Daniella Monet (“Victorious”) and Taylor Momsen (“Gossip Girl”). London also shuts down a rumor that singer and “Cheetah Girls 2” star Belinda was one of the top contenders.

While interviewed on the “Between Cut and Action” podcast last year, Aly said she didn’t even consider doing “Hannah Montana” because she didn’t “want to do a show about singing,” and thought playing a solo artist on TV while being in a duo with her sister in real life would be confusing for people.

“I remember being so sure about saying no. It wasn’t even like there was a question of 5% wanting to do it,” Aly said. “I was just like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to do a show about singing. I don’t want to do a show where I play two people. I don’t want to do a show where I’m singing, I’m a solo artist, but in my real life I’m actually a duo with my sister. I think this is going to be insanely confusing for people.’ And I think at that point too, I was 16 and a half, and I was growing out of Disney. At that point I was starting to watch MTV… and so I had started mentally just shifting out of the channel.”

Aly & AJ have released six studio albums and are currently on tour in support of their 2021 record “A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun.” The sisters starred in films including 2006’s “Cow Belles” and 2007’s “Super Sweet 16: The Movie.” Individually, Aly has appeared in “Easy A,” “iZombie” and “Sequoia,” while AJ’s credits include “Super 8,” “Steven Universe” and “Grace Unplugged.”

