‘Alone’ Spinoffs to Premiere on History Channel in August

“Alone,” the History Channel survival series, is expanding with two spinoff series set to premiere next month.

Titled “Alone: The Skills Challenge” and “Alone: Frozen,” the spinoffs will follow in the original show’s premise of dropping challengers into the wilderness as they attempt to survive on their own the longest, with new twists to the formula as well as return appearances from past contestants.

“The Skills Challenge,” which premieres Aug. 4, focuses on three former “Alone” participants as they compete in build challenges, devised by another former participant, to develop shelter in the wilderness. Returning contestants from the original show include Callie North (Season 3), Lucas Miller (Season 1), Amós Rodriguez (Season 7), Britt Ahart (seasons three and five), Jordan Jonas (season six), Joel Van Der Loon (season seven) and Clay Hayes (season eight). After the show’s premiere at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, the 12 episode first season will air in its regular timeslot of Thursdays at 10 p.m ET/PT.

“Frozen,” which premieres Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will see six legacy “Alone” survivalists drop into Labrador, Canada in an attempt to survive last fifty days in the harsh North Atlantic winter. Those who last through the competition will win a share of a $500,000 cash prize. The returning contestants for the sixth episode first season of “Frozen” are Greg Ovens (Season 3), Woniya Thibeault (Season 6), Callie Russell (Season 7), Mark D’Ambrosio (Season 7), Amós Rodriguez (Season 7) and Michelle Finn (Season 8). The History Channel will air a one-hour special “Alone: Frozen Before the Frozen” on July 28, giving and inside look into the series and reintroducing the competitors.

Season 9 of “Alone” is currently airing on Thursdays on the History Channel. The show and its spinoffs are produced by Leftfield Pictures, an ITV America company. Shawn Witt and Ryan Pender executive produce the shows for Leftfield, while Zachary G. Behr executive produces for The History Channel. Leftfield’s Dan Bree and The History Channel’s Amy Savitsky executive produce “The Skills Challenge,” while Chet Burns executive produces “Frozen” for Leftfield.

The History Channel also released a first look for “Frozen.” Watch below.