Allison Janney To Star Opposite Kristen Wiig in ‘Mrs. American Pie’ at Apple

Allison Janney has been cast as Evelyn in “Mrs. American Pie,” Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series starring Kristen Wiig with Laura Dern executive producing and eyeing a key role.

Evelyn is described as a full-time Palm Beach resident and member of the high society that Maxine Simmons (Wiig) attempts to secure her place in. Set in the powder keg era of the early ‘70s, the series will follow Maxine as she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.

Janney is known for playing C.J. Cregg in NBC’s “The West Wing,” Bonnie Plunkett in CBS’ “Mom” and Margaret Scully in Showtime’s “Masters of Sex.” On the film side, she has appeared in “Juno,” “The Help” and “I, Tonya.” Up next, Janney plays the title role in Anna Forester’s thriller “Lou” in addition to starring in Gareth Edwards’ science-fiction film “True Love” and Claire Scanlon’s comedy “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” She is repped by The Gersh Agency, Thruline Entertainment and Nelson/Davis.

“Mrs. American Pie” was greenlit with a 10-episode order in February and is based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.” Abe Sylvia will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Tate Taylor serves as director and executive produces with John Norris under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Dern developed and will executive produce with Jayme Lemons under their Jaywalker Pictures banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.