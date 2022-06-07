Allison Williams to Star Opposite Matt Bomer in Showtime Limited Series ‘Fellow Travelers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Allison Williams has boarded the upcoming Showtime limited series “Fellow Travelers” alongside Matt Bomer, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series was picked up at Showtime back in April with an eight-episode order. It is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon.

The show is described as an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer will play the handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history.

Williams will star as Lucy Smith, the daughter of a prominent U.S. Senator who has known Hawk (Bomer) since they were teenagers.

Williams is no stranger to Showtime, having previously appeared in the premium cabler’s limited series “Patrick Melrose” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. She most famously starred in the hit HBO series “Girls” for six seasons and played Rose in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning film “Get Out.” Her other credits include the TV series “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and the film “The Perfection.”

She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Rogers & Cowan PMK, and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein & Selz.

“Philadelphia” writer and Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner is adapting the book for the screen and will also executive produce. Daniel Minahan, who recently directed “Halston” for Netflix, will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Bomer executive produces in addition to starring, with Robbie Rogers also executive producing. Fremantle and Showtime will co-produce. The series will go into production in Toronto this July.