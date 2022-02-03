‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Adds Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger and Nell Sutton to Cast

Netflix announced that Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger and Nell Sutton have been cast in “All the Light We Cannot See,” the upcoming limited series adapted from Anthony Doerr’s World War II-set novel of the same name.

The four-part series stars debut actor Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French teenager who crosses paths with a young German soldier named Werner Pfennig. Hofmann plays Werner, who is described as quiet and soulful with “a strong moral compass in a complicated world.” Together, he and Marie-Laure must learn to survive the devastation of the war in occupied France. Hofmann’s previous credits include “Dark” and “Land of Mine.”

Eidinger will play Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel, a cruel and terminally ill Nazi officer on the hunt for a legendary diamond believed to give its owner eternal life. He has previously appeared in “White Noise” and “Irma Vep.”

Nell Sutton makes her acting debut as the younger version of Marie-Laure. Like Loberti, Sutton is legally blind.

Along with Loberti, previously announced cast members include Mark Ruffalo as Marie-Laure’s father Daniel, a locksmith at the Paris’ Museum of Natural History, and Hugh Laurie as Marie-Laure’s great-uncle Etienne, a reclusive World War I veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“All the Light We Cannot See” is produced by Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment. Levy serves as director for all four episodes while Steven Knight writes. Executive producers include Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry for 21 Laps, along with Knight. Joe Strechay serves as associate producer and blindness and accessibility consultant.