Paramount+ Announces ‘All Star Shore’ Cast, Includes Members of Bachelor Nation, ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Drag Race’

For the first time, stars of multiple reality shows on numerous networks are coming together for a new competition series. “All Star Shore,” produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 29.

The show includes cast members from ABC’s Bachelor Nation, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore” and “Rio Shore;” VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and CBS-turned-Peacock’s “Love Island.”

The cast will live “at the ultimate shore hose” in the Canary Islands and compete in party-style challenges, including “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found,” battling for a cash prize.

The show is the just one way Paramount+ is expanding its reality TV lineup. In February, the streaming service where “The Challenge: All Stars” and “The Real World Homecoming” live, announced that multiple more seasons of “The Challenge” are coming, including spinoffs in Argentina, Australia and the U.K. This summer, “The Challenge: USA” will air on CBS. The winners from the CBS season will go head to head with the winners of the three international seasons in a “World Championship” season on Paramount+.

A sneak peek of “All Star Shore” will air during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED” this Sunday on MTV.

Meet the full cast below:

Angelina Pivarnick (“Jersey Shore”)

Bethan Kershaw (“Geordie Shore”)

Blake Horstmann (“Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise”)

Chloe Ferry (“Geordie Shore”)

Giannina Gibelli (“Love Is Blind”)

James Tindale (“Geordie Shore”)

Joey Essex (“The Only Way Is Essex”)

Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island”)

Karime Pindter (“Acapulco Shore”)

Luis “Potro” Caballero (“Acapulco Shore”)

Marina Gregory (“The Circle: Brazil”)

Ricardo Salusse (“Rio Shore”)

Trina Njoroge (“Love Island”)

Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)