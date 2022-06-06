‘All of Us Are Dead’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The dead are rising once again. “All of Us Are Dead,” the popular Korean zombie series, has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The zombie horror series is one of the streamer’s top ten non-English-language shows of all time and its second most successful Korean-produced show, after last year’s “Squid Game.”

The news was announced as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week. The event is intended to showcase new and returning series, in addition to positioning Netflix as the home of Asian horror and sci-fi genre content. The company said that from 2020 to 2021, viewing of sci-fi and horror on Netflix in the Asia-Pacific region has grown 30% and 20%, respectively.

The Geeked Week video featured the four main actors of the series — Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon — thanking fans for their support of the show and confirming that Season 2 is on the way.

Based on the Korean webtoon “Now at Our School” by Joo Dong-geun, “All of Us Are Dead” follows several ordinary high schoolers who end up at ground zero of a zombie apocalypse after a science experiment gone awry. Cut off from the outside world by the government, which seeks to contain the outbreak, the group is forced to protect themselves, all while dealing with heavy interpersonal tension. The first season finale of the show ended on a cliffhanger, with six survivors from the outbreak rescued but quarantined by the government, and class president Nam-ra (Cho) now a half-zombie.

Netflix reports that, after its premiere, “All of Us Are Dead” shot straight into the Top 10 most-watched non-English TV series in 91 countries and stayed there for two consecutive weeks. It also drew 361 million viewing hours in its first 10 days.

In addition to Park, Yoon, Cho and Lomon, the series also stars Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung and Jeon Bae-soo. The series was adapted from the original webtoon by Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su, with Chun serving as head writer and Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su directing the first season.

Continuing the school and horror combination, Netflix announced a first season for “School Tales The Series.” The eight-part Thai-produced series is an anthology mixing up spooky legends, ghost stories and tales of horror. Cast members are largely newcomers, but include BNK48 band member Jennis Oprasert (“Where We Belong”). Pass Patthankumjon, director of 2020 Netflix series “The Underclass” and the 2017 film “School Tales” for Thailand’s Five Star Movie, will direct the series. Netflix says it is aiming the new show at teen audiences, while also giving it an 18+ label for violence, sex, sexual violence, bad language, substance abuse and suicide. No release date was announced.

Japan’s “Alice in Borderland” Season 2 will arrive in December 2020. It is now in post-production. The first season was released in December 2020 and became a hit in Japan and overseas so quickly that the second season was announced within two weeks of the show’s launch. The story follows Arisu and Usagi as they risk their lives in the hope of returning to their original world by making it through a variety of games that play to different character traits, such as intelligence, strength and teamwork. The 10 cast members who won games at the end of Season 1 will be returning for the second season.

“We had these really large-scale scenes every day, and the world of the show is bigger than ever,” said returning cast member Yamazaki Kento in a statement. The show is based on an original comic written by Aso Haro that was serialized in Japanese weekly comic books Weekly Shonen Sunday S and Weekly Shonen Sunday between 2010 and 2016. The adapted screenplay for the first series was written by Watabe Yoshike, Kuramitsu Yasuko, and director Sato Shinsuke.