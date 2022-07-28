‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date; ‘Ms. Scarlet and the Duke’ Renewed at Masterpiece

“Masterpiece,” the PBS staple behind past series such as “Downton Abbey,” has given a renewal to “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” and revealed the upcoming return date for popular drama “All Creatures Great and Small.” During the “Masterpiece” session at PBS’ second day of Television Critics Association virtual press tour panels, the franchise also revealed two new series: “Mrs. Churchill” and “Magpie Murders.”

“Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” which stars Kate Phillips as the first-ever female detective in Victorian London, will return for a third season on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. Season 2 of the show is set to premiere on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Alongside “Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” “Masterpiece” has announced that the third season of “All Creatures Great and Small” will air seven episodes beginning Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Based on the bestselling memoirs by veterinarian James Herriot and

starring an ensemble cast led by Nicholas Ralph, the series stars Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse, Anna Madeley, Samuel West and Patricia Hodge in the story of a Yorkshire veterinarian in the late 1930s.

A new television series from “Masterpiece” and Maven Screen Media based on the life of Clementine Churchill, wife of British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, is currently in development. Award-winning writer Margaret Nagle will write the original script with the working title “Mrs. Churchill” and executive produce alongside Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, David Thompson, Sayako Teitelbaum and Susanne Simpson.

Finally, “Masterpiece” has announced that an adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel “Magpie Murders” is coming to the series. Starring Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville, “Magpie Murders” will air six episodes on Sundays starting Oct. 16, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. The series follows the mystery of an author who died under suspicious circumstances, with his last book seemingly unfinished. Now, the ensemble is left to answer two mysteries: What happened to him, and how does his latest book end? Rounding out the cast is Tim McMullan, Conleth Hill, Michael Maloney, Alexandros Logothetis and Claire Rushbrook.

Watch the trailer for “Magpie Murders” below.