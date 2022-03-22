‘All American,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Flash,’ ‘Walker’ Among Seven Early Renewals at CW

“All American,” “The Flash,” “Kung Fu,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Superman & Lois” and “Walker” have all been renewed at The CW.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

Given the renewals, this means that: “All American” will be back for Season 5, “The Flash” will be back for Season 9, “Kung Fu” will return for Season 3, “Nancy Drew” will return for Season 4, “Riverdale” will be back for Season 7, “Superman & Lois” is coming back for Season 3, and “Walker” will be back for Season 3.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, this list is not exhaustive and final decisions about the remainder of The CW’s scripted slate will be made going into the upfronts in May.

The remaining scripted shows on the network are: “4400,” the spinoff series “All American: Homecoming,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “In the Dark,” “Legacies,” “Naomi,” and “Roswell, NM.”

The CW has just three pilots in contention this season as well, including the DC project “Gotham Knights” as well as the prequels “Walker: Independence” and “The Winchesters,” the latter of which is takes placed before the events of “Supernatural.”