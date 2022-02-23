Warner Bros. TV Group Announces $100,000 ‘All-American: Homecoming’ HBCU Scholarship

Inspired by the new Warner Bros. TV series “All American: Homecoming,” Warner Bros. Television Group has established a scholarship to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The studio partnered with the NAACP to develop the Warner Bros. Television Group ‘All American: Homecoming’ Grand Slam Scholarship, which will award $100,000 in grants to 10 students ($10,000 per scholarship) pursuing degrees at HBCU institutions throughout the United States.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NAACP on the ‘All American: Homecoming’ scholarship, which will provide financial support to students at HBCUs as they pursue their dreams through education,” stated Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey. “And we are also excited to celebrate the dynamic on-screen depiction of HBCU life at Bringston University in this powerful new show from Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Berlanti Productions.”

“All American: Homecoming” is a spinoff of the critically acclaimed hit WBTV/The CW drama “All American,” set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience at the fictional Bringston University. The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya) as she leaves Beverly Hills and attempts to launch her tennis career at the Atlanta college. Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde and Netta Walker also star.

“Honoring my family and friends who attended HBCUs by bringing Bringston University to life has been a dream come true. ‘All American: Homecoming’ is a celebration of the HBCU experience, a celebration of Black youth, a celebration of our culture,” said Carroll, ‘Homecoming’s’ executive producer and showrunner. “It’s wonderful that Warner Bros. Television Group is furthering that celebration and contributing to the pursuit of excellence by offering scholarships to real-life HBCU students.”

News of the scholarship was announced Wednesday during an “All American: Homecoming” panel hosted by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA). HBCU students can apply beginning in early March. More information can be found on the NAACP’s website.

Speaking on behalf of the NAACP, the organization’s president and CEO Derrick Johnson added: “The partnership with Warner Bros. Television Group is an excellent illustration of how corporations can give back and do their part for a more equitable society. We know these scholarships will be an invaluable resource to HBCU students interested in careers in entertainment. We look forward to continuing this type of collaboration on future endeavors.”

“All American: Homecoming” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET /8 p.m. CT on The CW.