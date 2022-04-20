Ali Wong to Make Directorial Debut With Sheng Wang’s Netflix Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, comedian and writer Ali Wong is set to make her directorial debut, helming an hour-long comedy special for Netflix.

After partnering with the streamer for three comedy specials and the rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” Wong is getting behind the camera to direct fellow comic Sheng Wang’s Netflix debut.

Wang’s hour-long special will be filmed on June 12 at The Belasco in Los Angeles and is planned to premiere later this year. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Wong and Wang will both executive produce the project alongside veteran television producer John Irwin.

News of the team up comes as Wong is in the midst of a major career hot streak. Her most recent Netflix comedy special “Don Wong” premiered on Valentine’s Day, expanding on the massive audience who tuned in for her first two critically acclaimed hours, 2016’s “Baby Cobra” and 2018’s “Hard Knock Wife.” In addition to her successful standup run with the streamer, Wong co-wrote and co-starred in “Always Be My Maybe,” which debuted in May 2019 and was seen by 32 million viewers in its first four weeks. Wong is also a NY Times bestselling author thanks to her 2019 book “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life.”

Tickets to see Wong — who is from San Francisco and now lives in Los Angeles — headline a stand-up set have been known to sell out within two minutes. And while she’s selling out those theaters, including an unprecedented 13-show run at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Wang has been touring alongside her. (You might remember him from the “Don Wong” trailer.)

The comedian, actor and writer was a featured stand-up on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens” special and wrote for the ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat.” The Houston native now resides in Los Angeles and in his time off “enjoys visiting botanical gardens and discovering new ways to snack.”

Wong and Wang are repped by UTA and attorney Melissa Fox.