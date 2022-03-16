Alexandra Daddario to Star in ‘Mayfair Witches’ Series at AMC (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexandra Daddario has been cast in the lead role of the “Mayfair Witches” series at AMC, Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on Anne Rice’s “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” novels, the show was picked up to series at AMC in December 2021. Daddario will star as Rowan, a brilliant doctor who grapples with her fate as the heir to a family of powerful witches.

“Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been in and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “We found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta, Michelle and Mark.”

This marks the latest major TV role for Daddario in recent years. She was last seen in the critically-acclaimed first season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” She has also starred in shows like “Why Women Kill,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” and “True Detective.” On the film side, Daddario is known for her roles in features such as “San Andreas,” “We Have Always Lived in a Castle,” “Lost Transmissions,” and “Can You Keep a Secret?,” the last of which she also executive produced.

“Mayfair Witches” has been given an eight-episode first season order, with AMC planning to launch the show on its linear channel and streamer AMC Plus later in 2022.

Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford serve as writers and executive producers on the series, with Spalding also serving as showrunner. AMC Studios, where Spalding is currently under an overall deal, will produce.

Variety exclusively reported in 2020 that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s book series “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” comprising 18 titles in total. Mark Johnson, who also has an overall deal with AMC Studios, is overseeing the development of the books into a streaming and television universe. Anne Rice and her son Christopher serve as executive producers on all series and films developed under the deal, though Anne passed away in December 2021.

“Mayfair Witches” is one of two series based on Rice’s work currently in the works at AMC, with a series version of “Interview with the Vampire” starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson currently in production.