Alex Wagner Set to Lead Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ Reboot

MSNBC’s Alex Wagner continues to pick up some of the most interesting jobs held by news anchors. First she took over the MSNBC time slot previously held by Rachel Maddow. Now she’s set to lead a reality show that was once the province of a young Anderson Cooper.

When Netflix launches a reboot of “The Mole,” the reality competition that was first broadcast in the U.S. by ABC in 2001, the program will be led by Wagner, according to a person familiar with the matter. Representatives for Netflix and MSNBC were not able to respond immediately to queries about the matter on Wednesday. Wagner’s role in the show was previously reported by Reality Blurred.

Cooper hosted the first season of the U.S. version of “The Mole” while he was still toiling for ABC News and before he moved to CNN. In the show, contestants are given “missions” that test such things as bravery or morality, and often win money for completing them. The show, which originally aired in Belgium, enjoyed a five-season run on ABC. Cooper bowed out after the second cycle. He joined CNN in 2001 as well.

Wagner has taken part in a diverse mix of media activities across her career. Between anchoring stints at MSNBC, she has co-hosted the Saturday edition of CBS News’ morning program; contributed to The Atlantic” and co-hosted the Showtime political documentary series “The Circus.” Earlier in her career, she served as editor of The Fader, a magazine that chronicles music and popular culture.

Wagner was named to lead MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour in June. “Alex Wagner Tonight” airs Tuesday through Friday. Maddow continues to anchor the hour on Mondays.