Alden Ehrenreich Joins Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Series at Disney+

Alden Ehrenreich is the latest addition to the upcoming Marvel series “Ironheart” at Disney+, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Ehrenreich joins previously announced cast members Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, and Manny Montana. The show follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Details on the character Ehrenreich will play are being kept under wraps.

Reps for Marvel Studios and Ehrenreich did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ehrenreich is no stranger to working under the Disney umbrella, with the actor taking on the role of a young Han Solo in the standalone film “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” He most recently starred in the Peacock series adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World.” His other credits include films like “Rules Don’t Apply,” “Hail, Caesar!,” and “Blue Jasmine.”

He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek.

Variety exclusively reported that Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on “Ironheart” back in April 2021. The show was originally announced as part of a Disney investor day presentation in December 2020.

Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016, the creation of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. In the comics, she is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse engineers Iron Man’s armor in order to create armor of her own. Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark, eventually took notice and gave her his encouragement to pursue the life of a superhero.

“Ms. Marvel” was the most recent Marvel series to debut on Disney+. Other recent entries include “Hawkeye” and “Moon Knight.” The “She-Hulk” series starring Tatiana Maslany is due to debut in August. It was announced Tuesday that “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” and “Moon Knight” had collectively picked up 16 Emmy nominations, while the animated Marvel series “What If…” got three.

Deadline first reported Ehrenreich’s casting.