AMC’s ‘Alan Wake’ Adaptation Adds Producers Jon Jashni and Jeff Ludwig as Showrunner Peter Calloway Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC’s “Alan Wake” TV adaptation has brought on two new producers following the exit of its previously announced showrunner, Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on the best-selling video game of the same name, the potential series, which is in the very early stages of development at the cable channel, was originally set to have Peter Calloway (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Legion”) serve as its showrunner when it was first set up at producer Contradiction Films in 2018. He has now stepped away from “Alan Wake,” which recently landed at AMC, due to conflicting project timelines.

Meanwhile, Jon Jashni, former president of Legendary Entertainment, and Jeff Ludwig, former vice president of scripted film and television production for Ritchie/Wigram Productions, have joined the drama as executive producer and producer, respectively. A search is currently underway for a new showrunner for the in-the-works show.

The series hails from Tim Carter and Tomas Harlan’s Contradiction Films, a production company with a focus on adapting video games into live-action TV series and movies including “Mortal Kombat: Legacy,” “Dead Rising,” and “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl.” The “Alan Wake” adaptation is based on the Remedy Entertainment and Microsoft Studios video game, which follows best-selling thriller novelist Alan Wake as he tries to uncover the mystery behind his wife’s disappearance during a vacation in the small fictional town of Bright Falls, Wash., all while experiencing events from the plot of his latest novel, which he doesn’t remember writing.

Carter and Harlan will also produce the project alongside Jashni and Ludwig, as well as Sam Lake, creator of the “Alan Wake” video game.