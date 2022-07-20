Alan Dershowitz Confirms Larry David ‘Called Me Disgusting and Said He Could Never Talk to Me’

One of last summer’s surprise news stories was an alleged confrontation that took place between Larry David and lawyer Alan Dershowitz. A source told Page Six that the two men fought at a convenience store on Martha’s Vineyard. David allegedly called Dershowtiz “disgusting” to his face. Dershowitz, who was a member of Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein’s defense teams at various points in his career, finally confirmed the fight in a new interview with The New Yorker.

“He did, yeah,” Dershowtiz said when asked if was true that Larry David “chewed him out.” “What happened is — it’s interesting because I was having lunch with a very radical lawyer who loves me. I mean, he disagrees with me. We argue all the time. … So I was having lunch with him and then a number of other people were there. Suddenly, Larry David walks in to buy some groceries. I say, ‘Hey. Hi, Larry,’ and he turns away, and he just walks away. I say, ‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?’ He said, ‘No. You’re disgusting.'”

“He called me disgusting, and he said he could never talk to me,” Dershowitz said. “Here’s a guy who used to come to our house to work out in the gym. He would come to our house for dinner two or three times a summer.”

Dershowitz also confirmed a rumor from the original Page Six report that claimed David’s issue with Dershowitz was that he patted Trump’s CIA director Mike Pompeo on the back.

“It’s true. I did,” Dershowitz said. “Here’s the story. It was the Abraham Accords, or the movement toward peace in Israel under the Trump Administration, which I played a central role in … they were celebrating that at the White House. … They sat me right in back of Mike Pompeo, who had been my former student at Harvard Law School. Trump made a very bad joke, and people laughed. I didn’t laugh. I thought it was a bad joke. My wife laughed. I didn’t laugh. I patted him on the back, and I said, ‘Mike, this, too, will pass. You’ll be remembered for what you did in the Middle East.’ That was it. That was the entire encounter. I don’t know Mike Pompeo.”

Variety has reached out to David’s representative for further comment.