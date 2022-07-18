Aisha Dee Stars in ‘Safe Home’ Domestic Violence Drama for Australia’s SBS and Kindling Pictures

Kindling Pictures, the new production company headed by award-winning Australian producer Imogen Banks (“Offspring,” “The Beautiful Lie,” “RFDS”) has begun production on its maiden show “Safe Home.”

The four-part thriller, which is made for Australian public broadcaster Special Broadcasting Services (SBS), stars Aisha Dee (“Sissy” and TV’s “The Bold Type”) in the tale of a twenty-something professional who leaves her job at a prominent law firm to help a struggling family violence legal center stop looming funding cuts. As interconnecting stories unfold, relationships are tested and the pressure mounts to save the center. With so much at stake, the woman must navigate a path that isn’t always clear – and things aren’t always as they appear.

Directed by award-winning director Stevie Cruz-Martin (“The Tailings,” “Pulse”) and created by acclaimed playwright Anna Barnes, “Safe Home” was inspired by Barnes’ time working at a family legal center in Melbourne. The series is written by Barnes, Michelle Law and Jean Tong and is co-produced by Emelyne Palmer.

“Working in family violence, I became aware of the important role the media played in telling stories about this complex topic. Their sensational news stories significantly influence a lot of the general public’s understanding of this major health and welfare issue,” said Barnes. “In creating ‘Safe Home’ we have worked with professionals in the sector. So, while fictional, it is rooted in authenticity and the real-life processes of the legal services.”

Safe Home is a Kindling Pictures production for SBS TV Australia. It received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with SBS. It was financed with support from VicScreen. Banijay is handling international sales.

“In setting up Kindling Pictures, one of my major goals was to find more opportunity for emerging creatives and on ‘Safe Home’ we have been able to build a hugely exciting team of emerging uber talents, starting with Anna Barnes, who has created a beautifully written smart and complex drama, through to our extraordinary director, the undeniably talented Stevie Cruz-Martin,” said Banks. “Our cast is a dream.”

The ensemble supporting cast includes: Mabel Li ("New Gold Mountain," "The Tailings"), Virginia Gay ("Judy & Punch," "Winners and Losers"), Thomas Cocquerel ("The Gilded Age," "The 100") and Antonia Prebble ("Westside, Sisters"). The supporting cast includes Hal Cumpston ("The Walking Dead"), Chenoa Deemal ("Troppo"), David Roberts ("Total Control"), Janet Andrewartha ("Neighbours"), Mark Mitchinson ("The Hobbit"), Tegan Stimson ("Irreverent"), Katlyn Wong ("Mystic"), Nicholas Burton ("Barons") and Yuchen Wang ("Hungry Ghosts").