Aida Rodriguez to Direct Two ‘Entre Nos’ Comedy Specials to Air on HBO Max

Comedian Aida Rodriguez is stepping behind the camera to direct two installments of the comedy special series “Entre Nos” for HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

Rodriguez will direct a standalone special featuring comedian Ian Lara as well as a special featuring both Ralph Barbosa and Gwen La Roka. Barbosa and La Roka are the two winners of the HBO & NYLFF Latino Stand-Up Comedy Competition. The two specials will be Rodriguez’s directing debut.

Directing both specials represents a homecoming of sorts for Rodriguez. She previously appeared in an earlier edition of “Entre Nos” in 2018. HBO Max is also currently streaming Rodriguez’s stand up special “Fighting Words,” which was released in 2021. Topics in the special included being worn out by political comedy as well as her attempts to get back into dating.

Rodriguez has appeared in front of the camera in both scripted and unscripted projects. In addition to her own specials, she is known for appearing in the eighth season of the NBC competition series “Last Comic Standing” and for her appearances on the news program “The Young Turks.” As an actress, she has been in shows like “Illegal,” “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Latino 101,” and “Pause With Sam Jay.”

Rodriguez’s comedy takes on issues of the day as well as stories from her personal life. In “Fighting Words,” she explored both her Puerto Rican and Dominican heritage through an on-camera look at her travels to both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic for a celebration of the cultures as well as a reunion with her estranged father.