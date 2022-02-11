Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus Series Adds Ray Stevenson to Cast

Ray Stevenson has been cast in the upcoming Disney Plus “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” Variety has confirmed with sources.

He joins previously announced series lead Rosario Dawson, who will star as Ahsoka Tano, as well as cast members Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizz, and Ivanna Sakhno.

Details on who Stevenson will be playing in the series are being kept under wraps, but it is believed that he will be playing a villain in the series, thought not the main villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Reps for Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

This is not the first time Stevenson has been a part of the “Star Wars” universe. He previously lent his voice to the two animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels” as the character Gar Saxon, a Mandalorian commando. Stevenson also previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Volstagg, a compatriot of Thor. Stevenson is also known for his roles in shows like “Rome,” “Vikings,” and “Black Sails” as well as for films like “Kill the Irishman.”

He is repped by Gersh and Independent Talent Group.

The Ahsoka Tano series was first announced in December 2020. The new series is currently scheduled to begin production in early 2022. It was previously reported that Hayden Christensen is expected to appear in the series in the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, with Skywalker having mentored Tano when she was a padawan.

Dave Filoni is writing and executive producing “Ahsoka” with Jon Favreau also executive producing. Dawson first played Ahsoka in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” and recently reprised the role in “The Book of Boba Fett.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Stevenson’s casting.