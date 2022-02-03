A+E Networks Promotes Sharon Scott to President of Unscripted Division

A+E Networks has promoted Sharon Scott to president of the company’s unscripted division, including Category 6 Media and Six West Media.

In this newly created role, Scott, who most recently served as executive vice president of Category 6 Media, will have oversight of A+E Network’s expanding full-service nonfiction content creation unit. She will continue to report directly to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group.

Additionally, A+E Networks has upped Steve Ascher, who was previously executive vice president of Six West Media, to oversee development for the company’s entire unscripted division, including Category 6 Media. He will report to Scott.

A+E’s unscripted division launched in 2017. Through Category 6 Media and Six West Media, the company has produced tiles for A&E, the History channel and Lifetime, as well as outside partners including Disney Plus, Discovery, HBO Max and PBS. Notable titles include the upcoming History channel series “The American Presidency” with President Bill Clinton, the Lifetime special “Women Making History” featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, the reboot of A&E’s classic series “Cold Case Files” and the three-part crime program “Doomsday: The Missing Children” for ID.

“Sharon is a well-respected executive with a proven track record of driving the creation of best-in-class unscripted programming across an expansive range of genres,” Buccieri said. “The unscripted division has been critical to A+E Networks’ continued growth as a leader in nonfiction storytelling, and I am confident in Sharon’s ability to drive its success into the future through the creation of quality, groundbreaking programming.”

Scott joined A+E Networks in 2020 with oversight of all program development and production for internal and external buyers for Category 6 Media. Prior to joining A+E, she spent 27 years at NBCUniversal working in nonfiction programming. Scott was president and general manager of Peacock Productions, a division of NBC News specializing in unscripted programming, for 11 years. Before founding Peacock Productions, she was executive producer and general manager of NBC News Productions and NBC Media Productions.